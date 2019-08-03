Oh My Girl releases vibrant MV teaser for 'Bungee'

Oh My Girl has released the MV teaser for "Bungee (Fall In Love)".

In this first teaser clip, the girls all get into a pastel elevator and rise up to the highest level in order to make a big "Bungee" jump. As revealed in previous teasers, the lyrics in the chorus portion say "I bungee jump into your heart", signaling their bold move towards love.

The summer colors and the shimmering confetti immediately get you excited for this girl group's summer package comeback! Stay tuned for more updates until the official release of 'Fall In Love' on August 5.