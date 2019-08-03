Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

8

2

Teaser
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

Oh My Girl releases vibrant MV teaser for 'Bungee'

AKP STAFF

Oh My Girl has released the MV teaser for "Bungee (Fall In Love)".

In this first teaser clip, the girls all get into a pastel elevator and rise up to the highest level in order to make a big "Bungee" jump. As revealed in previous teasers, the lyrics in the chorus portion say "I bungee jump into your heart", signaling their bold move towards love.

The summer colors and the shimmering confetti immediately get you excited for this girl group's summer package comeback! Stay tuned for more updates until the official release of 'Fall In Love' on August 5.

  1. Oh My Girl
1 572 Share 80% Upvoted

0

Hermand936 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

2 more days. I am ready to bungee ^^

Share
BTS
BTS' debut song surpasses 100M Views
3 hours ago   4   786
BTS UNO collectives launch in Singapore
19 hours ago   2   1,641
ITZY
[Album & MV Review] ITZY – 'IT'z ICY'
19 hours ago   2   3,780

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND