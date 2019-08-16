Reporters who spread false rumors about Jung Yoo Mi & Na Young Suk PD let off with fines

On August 17, judges of the Seoul Central District court sentenced three news reporters - Lee (31), Jung (30), and another Lee (33) - to penal fines on charges of defamation of character.

Previously, the above individuals were arrested after spreading false rumors about actress Jung Yoo Mi and Na Young Suk PD of tvN's 'Youn's Kitchen'. On August 17, judges sentenced Lee (31) and Jung (30) to a fine of 3 million KRW (~ $2,500 USD) and Lee (33) to a fine of 2 million KRW (~ $1,700 USD), stating, "These reporters simply took rumors going around among industry insiders and constructed messages meant to be sent to their acquaintances for the sake of humor. They did not make up these rumors out of ill-intentions toward Na Young Suk PD. Even so, the incident can still be seen as an act of derision and mockery. Despite the severity of such malicious rumors, it can be determined that there is no evidence to support the rumors as remotely factual."

Back in October of last year, the above individuals alleged through a series of false, derisive text messages that Na Young Suk PD, who is married, was involved in an affair with actress Jung Yoo Mi. Both sides sternly denied the rumors and proceeded to take strong legal action.

