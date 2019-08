g.o.d's first ever unit HoooW - made up of the group's maknae line Kim Tae Woo and Son Ho Young - has made their official debut with "Game Over"!





HoooW's playful unit debut title track "Game Over" tells the story two purehearted, "nerdy" oppas who dream of a summer romance. The track features rhythmic band sounds laid over with Kim Tae Woo and Son Ho Young's seasoned vocals.

Check out the MV for HoooW's "Game Over" above!