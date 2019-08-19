Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

Red Velvet to feature as guests on 'Weekly Idol' for 'Umpah Umpah' comeback

Red Velvet are set to feature as guests on 'Weekly Idol' for their "Umpah Umpah" comeback.

On August 19, insiders revealed Red Velvet were filming for the MBC Every1 variety program, which is just a day before the release of their mini album 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'. Their upcoming appearance marks the girl group's 7th ever time on the show. 

Stay tuned for Red Velvet's appearance on 'Weekly Idol', and check out their MV teaser if you missed it.

