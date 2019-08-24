Police ask for international cooperation to the U.S. Treasury to investigate Yang Hyun Suk's illegal gambling allegations

Police have recently asked for international cooperation to the U.S. government, including the U.S. Treasury to further investigate into Yang Hyun Suk's illegal gambling allegations. The police requested account transaction information of YG Entertainment USA to determine if Yang has embezzled company funds to finance his gambling in Vegas.

The allegation arose as the U.S. Treasury captured Yang and Seungri didn't have incoming wire transfers although they both exchanged a large amount of money to gambling chips at the casino. It has been revealed that Yang visited the casino 11 times over the last five years, spending 1.5 billion KRW (~1.2 million USD). He would spend an average of 17 hours gambling, with an average bet of 18 million KRW (~14,000 USD).

Separate from the above charges, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency continues to investigate Yang's allegations for mediating prostitution.

Police have informed that it will interrogate Yang once he gets summoned for illegally gambling overseas.

