Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lai Kuan Lin, Yu Seon Ho, & YouTuber Ha Neul take it back to the 90's in 'TBJ' 2019 F/W collection previews

Casual Korean fashion brand 'TBJ nearby' has revealed preview cuts of its upcoming 2019 F/W collection, modeled by Lai Kuan Lin, Yu Seon Ho, and YouTuber Ha Neul!

For this season's F/W collection, Lai Kuan Lin, Yu Seon Ho, and Ha Neul followed a vintage theme from the 1990's, reminiscent of the era's music, old-fashioned TVs, and more. As you can see in their preview pictorial cuts below, the stars look both warm and comfortable in casual styles of 'TBJ' pieces. 

Meanwhile, Lai Kuan Lin, Yu Seon Ho, and Ha Neul were chosen as 'TBJ's endorsement models earlier this year in February. Make sure to check out some behind-the-scenes footage from their 2019 F/W collection shoot, above!

  1. Lai Kuan Lin
  2. Yu Seon Ho
