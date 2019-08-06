Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Netizens criticize Rocket Punch's Juri for 'disrespectful' comments she made towards Woohyun in 'Idol Room' preview

Rocket Punch hasn't debuted yet but it seems like some netizens want to pick on them before their debut. 

The girls will be appearing on 'Idol Room' alongside their label senior Woohyun who is a member of Woollim group INFINITE. In the preview, Juri jokingly calls Woohyun "an idol from a long time ago."

After watching the preview, netizens have been leaving negative comments toward her and the group stating: 

'LOL you're even older having been in AKB48!'

'This is something to get angry about.'

'To call your label senior an 'old person idol' is a bit rude.'

'They need to be educated on how to treat their seniors.'

Do you think netizens are overreacting? 

nq16279 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

its called a joke... the article even says she said it "jokingly". do people really think juri came out there with malicious intentions to disrespect her senior? from what ive seen/read, she's had the exact same personality in her AKB years and in P48. she's also a foreigner. just from watching the preview, you can hear that her korean is not fluent. finally, its a variety show, which means shes supposed to try to entertain and be funny. in reality, its just that koreans are very anti-japanese right now.

19

REALMulti14 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

she is still learning Korean and this is JUST a preview, people still don't know why she may have called him that 😑 they might have asked if she knew who he was? 🤷🏻‍♀️ either way it doesn't seem bad, you can hear people in the background laughing, even wooyhun. People just need to CALM DOWN and watch the whole thing before they start getting disrespectful over nothing serious.

