Netizens criticize Rocket Punch's Juri for 'disrespectful' comments she made towards Woohyun in 'Idol Room' preview

Rocket Punch hasn't debuted yet but it seems like some netizens want to pick on them before their debut.

The girls will be appearing on 'Idol Room' alongside their label senior Woohyun who is a member of Woollim group INFINITE. In the preview, Juri jokingly calls Woohyun "an idol from a long time ago."

After watching the preview, netizens have been leaving negative comments toward her and the group stating:

'LOL you're even older having been in AKB48!'

'This is something to get angry about.'

'To call your label senior an 'old person idol' is a bit rude.'

'They need to be educated on how to treat their seniors.'

Do you think netizens are overreacting?