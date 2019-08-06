[Song & MV Review] Peniel – 'FLY23'

PENIEL – 'FLY23'

1. FLY23

Peniel of the boy band BTOB has just dropped a new digital single, "Fly 23". This is his second single following “B.O.D” in May. His solo outing has been fairly well-received thus far. And one interesting thing about this track: it's all in English!

Starting with some nifty techno effects, we get a beat and Peniel rapping. And it gets more melodic but doesn't stay that long before he effortlessly drops into more bars. I love the hip-hop vibe in this track, and it's a pretty awesome summer song. It's about being on stage, seeing a girl, and making time with her after the show. I love the attitude in this song, and the fact that it's in English makes it even better. He's not bad with the lingo as he was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois.

And yeah, tracks like this don't come along all that often. I like how they pulled it off, a future-bass beat along with raps. It's a fun song, and this one makes my playlist. Looking forward to what else he comes up with! But regardless of what the future holds, this song is definitely worth every penny. I've played it many times over, and I still like it.

MV REVIEW

The MV opens with Peniel waking up, and the first thing he does is don a pair of VR goggles. Without morning coffee? For shame. And from then we get some dance sequences and a brief flash of a H.U.D. The choreo isn't particularly demanding in this part, but it gets the job done.

That's when we start to see his flashback to real-world sequences, which all take place in his bedroom. Him with the VR headset, and three other guys just kind of bouncing around to the music. He looks comical with his arms thrust outwards and that thing on his head. Even going for a swim in the pool is just him laying on his bed, thrashing his arms and legs, lost in his virtual world.

And of course, when he meets up with a girl in that virtual world, he pursues her. And they splash in the water, enjoy the water slides, and just spend time together. Do they end up together? I won't spoil the ending, at any rate.

And I think the devil's in the details. It's not so much what happens in the virtual is amazing (it's not, but the girl is cute, at least), but flashing back and forth. He looks silly miming these actions in the real world. And we're meant to laugh. And for my own part, I did. An overall effective video.

Score





MV Relevance.......9

MV Production......9

MV Concept..........9

MV SCORE: 9.0

Songwriting..........9

Composition.........9

Impression............9

ALBUM SCORE: 9.0

OVERALL............9.0