Committee of Mnet's 'Idol School' viewers is suing the production team for manipulation with 'Produce X 101' committee

A committee of Mnet's girl group survival show 'Idol School' viewers is also suing the production team for rigging the show, with that of 'Produce X 101'.

On August 26, a committee of 'Idol School' viewers named the Truth Investigation Committee has announced that it has decided to seek legal actions against Mnet's production team to investigate alleged vote-rigging of the program. Mnet's 'Idol School' aired back in summer/fall of 2017, producing a 9-member girl group Fromis_9 out of viewer-voted winners.



In the committee's official statement it states, "It has been 2 years since the program ended, but we still want the truth. Mnet has never released an official statement explaining the allegations although we have requested numerous times. Hard work and efforts of trainees and viewers were denied and the monetary value of votes is non-negligible. Manipulating others' feelings to gain profit should not recur in the future."



It has been said that the truth investigation committee of 'Produce X 101' has found reasons to believe the vote for 'Idol School' was also rigged.



