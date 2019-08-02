MLD Entertainment to host auditions in LA + could you be part of the next Momoland?

Momoland's label MLD Entertainment is hosting auditions on August 17 to find their next set of trainees and you could be one of them!

The casting team is coming to Downtown Dance and Movement (1144 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA 90015) in Los Angeles to scout for potential talent for their agency. The label is looking for trainees born between 2001 to 2005 that have the potential to become the next line of K-pop superstars!

Check out the casting notice below for more information. If you want to get your hands on an application, email info@v-sqr.com to receive yours today!