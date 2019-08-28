Ma Dong Seok rubs shoulders with Dwayne Johnson and more for 'Eternals'

Marvel's upcoming movie 'Eternals' is soon heading to screens and actor Ma Dong Seok is making appearances and rubbing shoulders with some A list celebrities.

Back in July, it was revealed that Ma Dong Seok will be playing the role of Gilgamesh, the Forgotten One who in the comics is a member of the near-immortal race known as the Eternals.

On August 28th, Ma Dong Seok posted pictures on his personal Instagram with the caption: "Eternals family and Dwayne Johnson. November 6 2020." He is seen standing with not only the Rock himself but also Angelina Jolie, Emily Blunt, and more!

'Eternals' is set to release on November 6, 2020. Are you excited?