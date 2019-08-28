Red Velvet win #1 on this week's 'Show Champion' with 'Umpah Umpah'

Red Velvet have taken home another 1st place trophy with their newest comeback title track "Umpah Umpah" on the August 28 broadcast of 'Show Champion'!

On this day, the 1st place nominees for the 'Champion song' included CIX's "Movie Star", JBJ95's "Spark", ITZY's "ICY", Red Velvet's "Umpah Umpah", and Weki Meki's "Tiki Taka (99%)". In the end, the ladies of Red Velvet clenched their second win with "Umpah Umpah" after yesterday's win on 'The Show'.



Meanwhile, performers on this week's 'Show Champion' included The Boyz, EVERGLOW, Rocket Punch, VERIVERY, N.Cus, and more.

