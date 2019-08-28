Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Red Velvet win #1 on this week's 'Show Champion' with 'Umpah Umpah'

Red Velvet have taken home another 1st place trophy with their newest comeback title track "Umpah Umpah" on the August 28 broadcast of 'Show Champion'!

On this day, the 1st place nominees for the 'Champion song' included CIX's "Movie Star", JBJ95's "Spark", ITZY's "ICY", Red Velvet's "Umpah Umpah", and Weki Meki's "Tiki Taka (99%)". In the end, the ladies of Red Velvet clenched their second win with "Umpah Umpah" after yesterday's win on 'The Show'.

Meanwhile, performers on this week's 'Show Champion' included The Boyz, EVERGLOW, Rocket Punch, VERIVERY, N.Cus, and more. 

Well done ladies🤩👌

Thats great, but what good is a trophy when there should be images of them plastered everywhere? These trolls don’t do them justice. How does one get through these webs of injustices?????? 🥰

