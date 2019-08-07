Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

First court hearing date between Lai Kuan Lin's side and Cube Entertainment confirmed

According to reports on August 7, the first court hearing date involving Wanna One's Lai Kuan Lin (18) and his label Cube Entertainment will take place this August 23. 

Back on July 23, Lau Kuan Lin submitted a request to nullify his exclusive contract with Cube Entertainment with the Seoul Central District Court. Since then, the two sides have issued conflicting statements regarding the legal dispute, as Lai Kuan Lin's side claimed that "Cube Entertainment signed over Lai Kuan Lin's management rights while promoting in China without agreement from Lai Kuan Lin or his family." Cube Entertainment, on the other hand, claimed, "We properly explained and received agreement from Lai Kuan Lin in all of his activities and contract deals." 

Meanwhile, Lai Kuan Lin is currently awaiting the premiere of his Chinese drama debut production, 'A Little Thing Called First Love'. 

What's new with CUBE tho?

Lol some of you are acting like Cube did so bad to Kuan Lin. Cube polished Kuan Lin let him join PD 101 with their label on his back and promoted him. And now they gonna sue cube just because they are not satisfied and wanted more. Hope Korean entertainments won't accept Chinese trainees they're just going to leave the korean entertainment anyway after they're done using them

