ITZY's Yuna was scouted at a BTOB fan meeting

It seems like Ryujin wasn't the only member to blow away JYP casting directors with her beauty!





ITZY made an appearance on the August 21 broadcast of 'Idol Radio' where it was revealed that Yuna was cast at a BTOB fan meeting! BTOB's Ilhoon was hosting the interview when Yuna stated that her older sister was a huge fan of BTOB so she tagged along with her to the fan meeting back in 2015. It was there that she was spotted by a JYP representative.

Netizens were surprised to hear about the connection between Yuna and BTOB, stating:

"She has a face that sticks out in the crowd."

"Wow going to see BTOB that day made her future."

"Ilhoon's reaction was really funny lol."





What do you think?