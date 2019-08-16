Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

IZ*ONE's Nako, Hitomi, Lee Chae Yeon, & Kang Hye Won entice with 'Vampire' visuals in Japanese comeback teasers

IZ*ONE will be returning with their 3rd Japanese single "Vampire"!

Ahead of the single album release, the girls have released their first set of individual teaser images featuring members Yabuki Nako, Honda Hitomi, Lee Chae Yeon, and Kang Hye Won.

Meanwhile, "Vampire" will be released in 2 unique regular editions including Type A and Type B, as well as a WIZ*ONE board edition, individual members' board editions, plus a full CD Box edition. Earlier this year, IZ*ONE made a comeback in Japan with their 2nd single, "Buenos Aires". 

Stay tuned for more details on IZ*ONE's "Vampire"!

Hermand1,160 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

They look cool. Like this kind of concept for them.

thealigirl81,282 pts 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

Nako looks amazing

