Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Fans celebrate Wanna One's second anniversary + #2YearsWithWannaOne #우리워너원_이주년_축하해 trending worldwide

Wanna One is celebrating two years since their debut anniversary!

Fans are congratulating the members and reminiscing with the upcoming debut of 'Produce' group X1 coming up soon. The hashtags #2YearsWithWannaOne and #우리워너원_이주년_축하해 (Congratulations Wanna One on 2 years) are trending worldwide in both Korean and English as fans celebrate all the group has done. Wanna One's hit song "Energetic" as well as all the names of the members are trending on real-time portal sites in Korea as well.

Congratulations to Wanna One!

Jie220 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Ong Seong Wu topped the list ~ finally getting some recognition ♥️ Congratulations Wanna One on 2nd Anniversary

Gold_Chilli190 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Yes a big congrats to Wanna One 🎊🍾🎈

