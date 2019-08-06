Fans celebrate Wanna One's second anniversary + #2YearsWithWannaOne #우리워너원_이주년_축하해 trending worldwide

Wanna One is celebrating two years since their debut anniversary!

Fans are congratulating the members and reminiscing with the upcoming debut of 'Produce' group X1 coming up soon. The hashtags #2YearsWithWannaOne and #우리워너원_이주년_축하해 (Congratulations Wanna One on 2 years) are trending worldwide in both Korean and English as fans celebrate all the group has done. Wanna One's hit song "Energetic" as well as all the names of the members are trending on real-time portal sites in Korea as well.

Melon real time search



1. Ong Seongwu

2. Wanna One

3. Park Jihoon

5. Yoon Jisung

6. Ha Sungwoon

7. Light

8. Energetic

9. Boomerang

10. Spring Breeze#우리워너원_이주년_축하해 #TwoYearsWithWannaOne

Congratulations to Wanna One!