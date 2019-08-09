IZ*ONE rumored to be making their comeback in either late August or September

The ladies of IZ*ONE could be making their comeback soon.

On August 8, a netizen shared a page from a financial report for CJ ENM's Q3 2019. In financial terms, Q3 is the months July, August, and September. Under the music category, the netizen noticed three comebacks: IZ*ONE, Heize, and Jay Park.

Heize already made her comeback in July and Jay Park also recently released new music. Because of this, the rumor is that IZ*ONE will be making their comeback either later this month or in September. Additionally, the financial report revealed that IZ*ONE and Jay Park will be holding concerts.