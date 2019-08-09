Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

30

12

Rumors
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 8 hours ago

IZ*ONE rumored to be making their comeback in either late August or September

AKP STAFF

The ladies of IZ*ONE could be making their comeback soon.

On August 8, a netizen shared a page from a financial report for CJ ENM's Q3 2019. In financial terms, Q3 is the months July, August, and September. Under the music category, the netizen noticed three comebacks: IZ*ONE, Heize, and Jay Park.

Heize already made her comeback in July and Jay Park also recently released new music. Because of this, the rumor is that IZ*ONE will be making their comeback either later this month or in September. Additionally, the financial report revealed that IZ*ONE and Jay Park will be holding concerts.

  1. IZ*ONE
14 4,950 Share 71% Upvoted

1

zeroli116 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

I think late September since X1 will debut late August, why have 2 produce groups promoting the same time unless its fine since its BG and GG. Looking forward to it!!!!

Share

1

lcFury082830 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

I'm totally excited about their comeback. Hopefully, there will be Iz*one chu S3 and they will be on some variety show to promote their new song. I need them!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

V
BTS' V releases MV for 'Winter Bear'
14 hours ago   27   27,150

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND