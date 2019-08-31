IU smiles in the arms of Yeo Jin Goo as she officially 'checks out' of 'Hotel Del Luna'

IU updated her character Jang Man Wol's Instagram.

On September 1, the character Jang Manwol from 'Hotel Del Luna' updated her official Instagram with selfies and photos taken with character Go Chung Myung, played by Lee Do Hyun, and Goo Chan Sung, played by Yeo Jin Goo.

In the first post of her selfies, she wrote: "Tell everyone that Jang Man Wol has come back. #HotelDelLuna #I'mBack".

In the second post, with character Go Chung Myung, it says: "Let's be happy. Separately. #HotelDelLuna #CheckingOutAfter1300Years".

And, in the final post, in the arms of character Goo Chan Sung, she wrote: "I missed you #HotelDelLuna #moonstargram".

'Hotel Del Luna', which has gained popularity as a weekend tvN drama, hit its highest viewer ratings of over 10%. The series will officially come to an end with tomorrow's final episode, set to air at 9 PM KST on September 2. Furthermore, in the last episode, actor Kim Soo Hyun will appear as a cameo.

Have you enjoyed watching 'Hotel Del Luna'?