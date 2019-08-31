Jay Park clapsback at hate comments about his body and music

Jay Park recently responded to hate comments about his body and music, on his Instagram.

On August 31, he posted a video clip of him showing his upper body saying "It's true that I have gained a little weight as I aged, but I still have abs under good lighting." This was because he has received numerous mean comments about his recent weight gain.

He continues, "It's a personal preference that you like my songs or not, but I don't think I'm in a position to be judged by anyone at this point. Marathoning 'SMTM' doesn't make you an expert on rap music. Thank you and love you always to those who support me."

What are your thoughts on his sassy comeback to Internet trolls?