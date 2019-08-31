Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

Taeyeon arrives in Prague and shares high-quality aesthetic images taken in the city

Taeyeon has shared beautiful images in the city of Prague!

On August 31, Taeyeon began to update her fans on Instagram by posting numerous photos of herself in Prague. From her hotel room to store interiors and scenes from the streets, Taeyeon posted cute and natural images that captured herself in the European city's night and day. 

Taeyeon also posted an Instagram Story that opened up questions from fans, against a backdrop of a street lamp image. Although Taeyeon has yet to reply, fans are already patiently waiting for the answers to be posted.

On one of her posts, Taeyeon wrote as the caption, "my husband" (referring to her coffee), and on another post, where Taeyeon is shopping for snacks, her close sister-like friend Red Velvet's Yeri commented, "Buy mine, too".

What do you think of Taeyeon's photos in Prague? Visit her Instagram and leave a question for Taeyeon if you have any!

