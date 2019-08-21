Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

ITZY take home another 1st place win with 'ICY' on this week's 'Show Champion'

Rookie girl group ITZY took home a triple crown with their comeback title track "ICY" on the August 21 broadcast of MBC every1's 'Show Champion'!

During this broadcast, the 1st place nominees included CIX with "Movie Star", ITZY with "ICY", JBJ95 with "Spark", EXO's Baekhyun with "UN Village", and Oh My Girl with "BUNGEE". In the end, the victory went to ITZY! 

As the girls were not able to attend this week's 'Show Champion', they sent over a winning speech via video. Congratulations, ITZY!

Monster rookies indeed

