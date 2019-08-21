Jessica's label releases official statement regarding her lawsuit with her Chinese management agencies

On August 22, Jessica's label Coridel Entertainment released an official statement of response to previous reports regarding her lawsuit against two Chinese management agencies.

Coridel Entertainment explained, "Some time after the THAAD incident, these Chinese management agencies involved began to completely undermine Jessica's Chinese promotions and halted their contract fee and consultation fee payments without prior notice. Then, the agencies requested a legal process in order to come to a settlement regarding the contract, and our side continued to ask for the payment amounts that we failed to received per our contract; however, instead, the agencies submitted an official request to nullify the contract in October of 2016."

The label continued, "Then in 2017, the agencies suddenly claimed that our side (Coridel) violated the contract by asking to nullify the relations, and demanded that we provide a large sum of fees including in contract fees, profit distribution, consultation fees, etc."

Coridel Entertainment emphasized, "It's clear that the Chinese agencies have twisted the truth so that they could place the blame on Coridel's side. However, the Beijing court ruled unfairly in favor of their side during the previous trials, and so we unfortunately had to request additional trials through Korean law systems. We also feel greatly flustered by the Beijing court's request toward the Korean court to agree to their rulings."

Finally, Coridel shared that they are currently in the process of preparing for a third trial in Korea regarding this ongoing dispute, in the hopes that the Korean court system will rule fairly in Jessica's favor.

