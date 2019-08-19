Sunmi reveals her life offstage in 'SUNMI’S REC-CODE' reality series trailer

Sunmi revealed her life offstage in the trailer for her upcoming reality series 'SUNMI’S REC-CODE' trailer.



The trailer starts with Sunmi asking viewers who they think she is and gives a look at the "human Lee Sunmi," who enjoys staying at home. You also get a sneak peek at the singer recording tracks in the studio and hanging out with her brothers.



Watch Sunmi's reality series trailer above, and stay tuned for 'SUNMI'S REC-CODE' to premiere on August 22 at 7PM KST.



