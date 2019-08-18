Insider reveals Ahn Jae Hyun & Goo Hye Sun's relationship started going downhill this year

An alleged insider has revealed more about Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun's relationship following the news of their divorce.



On August 18, an insider told media outlets the actors' relationship had been good late last year, but it seems things started going downhill this year. The alleged acquaintance stated, "Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun's relationship suddenly worsened this year. Last year, their relationship had absolutely no problems. That's why their acquaintances are disappointed that things between them got so bad."



They continued, "Just late last year, Ahn Jae Hyun was still showing his affection for Goo Hye Sun to those around them. It was easy to see their relationship wasn't bad just by the fact that Goo Hye Sun recently joined Ahn Jae Hyun's agency HB Entertainment." Goo Hye Sun signed with HB Entertainment this past May after her exclusive contract with Partners Park came to an end.



The acquaintance added, "It seems like Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun's relationship got worse after she moved labels. Instead of staying at their home in Yongin, they're both staying in separate homes in Seoul at the moment."



Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun officially registered their marriage in May of 2016.