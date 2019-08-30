Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Bolbbalgan4 reveal more quirky teaser images for 'Two Five'

Bolbbalgan4 revealed more quirky teaser images for their upcoming release 'Two Five'.

The teaser images reveal a variety of concepts, and member Ahn Ji Young can also be seen with a new, mint-colored hairstyle. 'Two Five' will be Bolbbalgan4's first release since their 4th mini album 'Youth Diary 1: Flower Energy' this past April, and it's set for release on September 10 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on Bolbbalgan4's comeback until then.

