Bolbbalgan4 reveal more quirky teaser images for 'Two Five'

Bolbbalgan4 revealed more quirky teaser images for their upcoming release 'Two Five'.
The teaser images reveal a variety of concepts, and member Ahn Ji Young can also be seen with a new, mint-colored hairstyle. 'Two Five' will be Bolbbalgan4's first release since their 4th mini album 'Youth Diary 1: Flower Energy' this past April, and it's set for release on September 10 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on Bolbbalgan4's comeback until then.
