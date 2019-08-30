Bolbbalgan4 reveal more quirky teaser images for 'Two Five'

Bolbbalgan4 revealed more quirky teaser images for their upcoming release 'Two Five'.



The teaser images reveal a variety of concepts, and member Ahn Ji Young can also be seen with a new, mint-colored hairstyle. 'Two Five' will be Bolbbalgan4's first release since their 4th mini album 'Youth Diary 1: Flower Energy' this past April, and it's set for release on September 10 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on Bolbbalgan4's comeback until then.

