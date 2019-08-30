Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Red Velvet win #1 + Performances from August 30th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists, and this week was the 'We K-Pop Live' special!


On today's episode, Jang Dae Hyeon debuted with "Feel Good", Girlkind XJR debuted with "Money Talk", Red Velvet made a comeback with "Umpah Umpah", Sunmi returned with "Lalalay", Celeb Five came back with "I Wish I Could Unsee That", Gift returned with "We Were Different", ONEWE made their comeback with "Regulus", and Leewoo returned with "My Regards".

As for the winners, Red Velvet and ITZY were the nominees, but it was Red Velvet who took the win with "Umpah Umpah". Congrats to Red Velvet!

Other performers included: ITZY, EVERGLOW, Hayoung, The Boyz, UP10TION, Rocket Punch, G-reyish, Target, JBJ95, TRCNG, FANATICS, VERIVERY, and D1CE.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:

===

DEBUT: Jang Dae Hyeon

==

DEBUT: Girlkind XJR

==

COMEBACK: Red Velvet

==

COMEBACK: Sunmi

==

COMEBACK: Celeb Five

==

COMEBACK: Gift

==

COMEBACK: ONEWE

==

COMEBACK: Leewoo

==

ITZY

==

EVERGLOW

==

Hayoung

==

The Boyz

==

UP10TION

==

G-reyish

==

Rocket Punch

==

Target

==

JBJ95

==

TRCNG

==

FANATICS

==

VERIVERY

==

D1CE

===

  1. Red Velvet
  2. MUSIC BANK
