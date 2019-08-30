Red Velvet win #1 + Performances from August 30th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists, and this week was the 'We K-Pop Live' special!





On today's episode, Jang Dae Hyeon debuted with "Feel Good", Girlkind XJR debuted with "Money Talk", Red Velvet made a comeback with "Umpah Umpah", Sunmi returned with "Lalalay", Celeb Five came back with "I Wish I Could Unsee That", Gift returned with "We Were Different", ONEWE made their comeback with "Regulus", and Leewoo returned with "My Regards".



As for the winners, Red Velvet and ITZY were the nominees, but it was Red Velvet who took the win with "Umpah Umpah". Congrats to Red Velvet!



Other performers included: ITZY, EVERGLOW, Hayoung, The Boyz, UP10TION, Rocket Punch, G-reyish, Target, JBJ95, TRCNG, FANATICS, VERIVERY, and D1CE.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:





DEBUT: Jang Dae Hyeon



DEBUT: Girlkind XJR



COMEBACK: Red Velvet



COMEBACK: Sunmi



COMEBACK: Celeb Five



COMEBACK: Gift



COMEBACK: ONEWE



COMEBACK: Leewoo



ITZY



EVERGLOW



Hayoung



The Boyz



UP10TION



G-reyish



Rocket Punch



Target



JBJ95





TRCNG



FANATICS



VERIVERY



D1CE





