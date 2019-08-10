Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Sunny reveal they're fans of 'Surprising Saturday'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Sunny revealed they're fans of 'Surprising Saturday'.



On the August 10th episode of the tvN variety show, Taeyeon and Sunny said they tune in to 'Surprising Saturday' as much as they can, and they commented on the cast members' tendencies during quizzes. Taeyeon expressed, "I'm the kind of person who fights myself, while I watch 'Surprising Saturday'."



She continued, "I think Hyeri knows the answers to the song lyrics, but she acts like she doesn't know because she wants the camera on her," and Sunny added, "Park Na Rae unni acts like she knows the lyrics, but she's actually a fool. She doesn't guess song lyrics well, but she's always good at guessing foods for some reason."