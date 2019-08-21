Former 'Produce 48' contestant Han Cho Won signs as an artist with Cube Entertainment

According to reports on August 21, Cube Entertainment trainee Han Cho Won has recently signed on with her label as an official artist!

Previously, Han Cho Won garnered attention as a strong vocal contestant on Mnet's 'Produce 48'. The trainee just missed the mark for debuting with IZ*ONE by ranking 13th place overall, before returning to her label Cube to continue her training. While Han Cho Won has practiced under a trainee contract up until now, reports say that she was recently signed on as an official artist, with intentions to prepare for her debut soon.

Some expect Han Cho Won to debut in a new Cube Entertainment girl group with former 'The Unit' contestant Lee Joo Hyun, while others suspect that a new girl group debut under Cube will not be likely within this year. Many also find it likely that Han Cho Won will begin her promotions with appearances on a special stage before her official debut.

