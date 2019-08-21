Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Former 'Produce 48' contestant Han Cho Won signs as an artist with Cube Entertainment

AKP STAFF

According to reports on August 21, Cube Entertainment trainee Han Cho Won has recently signed on with her label as an official artist!

Previously, Han Cho Won garnered attention as a strong vocal contestant on Mnet's 'Produce 48'. The trainee just missed the mark for debuting with IZ*ONE by ranking 13th place overall, before returning to her label Cube to continue her training. While Han Cho Won has practiced under a trainee contract up until now, reports say that she was recently signed on as an official artist, with intentions to prepare for her debut soon. 

Some expect Han Cho Won to debut in a new Cube Entertainment girl group with former 'The Unit' contestant Lee Joo Hyun, while others suspect that a new girl group debut under Cube will not be likely within this year. Many also find it likely that Han Cho Won will begin her promotions with appearances on a special stage before her official debut. 

  1. misc.
2 2,999 Share 67% Upvoted

0

guest_baby-529 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago
Smart move to be in a GG. I don't think she has what it takes if she went solo.

Share

0

thealigirl81,368 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Im glad. She was one of my favorites from Produce 48 and I want her to succeed

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND