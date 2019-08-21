Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted 1 hour ago

Rookie boy group VANNER signals first comeback since debut with grungy group photo

Rookie boy group VANNER is making their first ever comeback since debut!

Having debuted earlier this year in February with their 1st full album 'V', VANNER consist of members Taehwan, Gon, Hyesung, Ahxian, and Youngkwang. After making a bright splash with their debut title track "Better Do Better", VANNER may be hinting at a more mature comeback in their newly released group teaser photo. 

Stay tuned for more details on VANNER's comeback with their 1st single album '5cean: V', set for September 4 at 12 PM KST. 

