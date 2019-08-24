NCT Dream put on school uniforms for special 'Boom' dance practice on 3rd debut anniversary

NCT Dream has released a special dance practice video.

On August 25, NCT Dream celebrated their own unit's 3rd anniversary since debut! NCT Dream was first created back in 2016, the original members including Mark, and together they released the debut single "Chewing Gum". Now excluding Mark, the group is comprised only of members in their teens, highlighting the schoolboy concept and adolescent with videos such as this one.

Relive the choreography of "Boom" by watching the video of the boys dancing in everyday summer uniforms!