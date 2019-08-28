Bolbbalgan4 tease comeback with 'Two Five'

Bolbbalgan4 have revealed their first teaser image for 'Two Five'.



The teaser image above shows the duo sitting on red theater seats in sleek, black outfits. 'Two Five' will be Bolbbalgan4's first release since their 4th mini album 'Youth Diary 1: Flower Energy' this past April, and it's set for release on September 10 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on Bolbbalgan4's comeback until then.

