Crush has a long day in 'Nappa' MV

Crush has dropped his music video for "Nappa"!



In the MV, Crush has a long day until he lets it all go at the end. "Nappa" is about trying to act like everything is fine, but finding it difficult to go through the day when there are troubles in a relationship.



Watch Crush's "Nappa" MV above, and listen to his track "Lookin 4" featuring Joyce Wrice and Devin Morrison below.

