Z-Girls and Z-Boys gear up for second single + reveals teaser images for Bell and Roy

It seems like the Z-POP Project (Z-Girls and Z-Boys) is aiming to make their second impression on fans through the release of a single.

The global boy and girl group project has released new jacket images for members Bell and Roy ahead of the release for "Singing For You". It seems like the next single might be group debut of both the Z-Girls and the Z-Boys together!

The Z-POP project has garnered a lot of attention due to the fact that none of the members are Korean. Are you looking forward to their second release?