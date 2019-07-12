Who sold the most albums from April to June? Gaon releases chart data for Q2 of 2019

Gaon Chart has released chart data for Q2 of 2019 (April to June). Check out the results below.

"Boy in Luv ft. Halsey" by BTS and "For Lovers Who Hesitate" by Jannabi got first and the second-best digital song respectively, with "Spring" by Bolbbalgan4 coming in at a close third. Bolbbalgan4's "Stars Over Me" also was in the top ten at tenth place.

BTS's album 'Map of the Soul: Persona' won an overwhelming first place with close 3.5 million copies sold. They also won second place with their album 'BTS World OST' with close to 450,000 copies sold. TWICE took third place with 'Fancy You' at 360,761 copies.

Sales of the top 400 albums in Quarter 2 of 2019 have increased by a whopping 47.3%, compared to Quarter 2 of 2018 and this increase is attributed to BTS's massive success.

KakaoM reported to have owned a 38.3% market share of the top 400 digital singles sold in Q2 2019. These digital singles include Jannabi's "For Lovers Who Hesitate", Bolbbalgan4's "Spring", Lim Jae Hyun's "If You Could Practice Love", and Jang Bum Jun's "At Karaoke."







Dreamus owned a 65.1% market share of the top 400 albums sold in Q2 2019. Dreamus top-selling albums include BTS's 'Map of the Soul: persona', TWICE's 'Fancy You', and NCT127's 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN - The 4th Mini Album'.

Of the top 400 digital songs in the Q2 2019, 3.7% of the songs were OST's. This shows a continued drop in OST's in the top 400 songs from the high of 9.2% in Q4 2018.