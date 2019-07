On July 20, The Boyz notified fans as follows via their official SNS, "The Boyz member Hwall will be unable to attend official schedules for the time being, due to health issues. We apologize for causing fans concerns with such sudden news. We as for your understanding."

Meanwhile, The Boyz most recently promoted with title track "Bloom Bloom" from their 2nd single album of the same name, released back on April 29. Get well soon, Hwall!