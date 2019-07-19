Kang Ho Dong sheds tears after meeting a 20-year fan who recovered from the hospital watching his variety shows

On the July 19 broadcast of tvN's 'Kang's Kitchen' season 3, head chef Kang Ho Dong met a very special fan of his!

During this particular episode, head chef Kang Ho Dong was tasked with serving a brand new recipe for customers - a cream pasta made with samgyupsal. Because he had to learn the recipe very quickly, the chef kept worrying even after serving the dish to various customers. As a result, Kang Ho Dong ventured out into the customers' area to gauge everyone's reactions, when he noticed a woman welcoming him particularly warmly.

The woman, who was visiting 'Kang's Kitchen' with her son, revealed that she has been a fan of Kang Ho Dong for 20 years! She shared, "Back when I was very sick, I was able to recover and leave the hospital after watching '1 Night, 2 Days'. One of the things on my bucket list is meeting Kang Ho Dong, and now I've achieved it. I feel like I could cry tears of joy."

She also added on, "Whenever I see Kang Ho Dong, I genuinely feel myself gaining strength. Whenever I got sick, my son turned on variety shows with Kang Ho Dong for me. Now, my wishes have come true."

Kang Ho Dong couldn't hide his gratefulness after hearing the fan's story, squeezing the fan's hands as he commented, "I'll give you even more strength from now on." He then returned to the kitchen, where he shed tears he'd been holding back - crying as he continued to prepare dishes.

As the mother and son left after finishing their meal, Kang Ho Dong bid them farewell with warm hugs, and also asked to pay for their meal. Watch the touching moments from this week's 'Kang's Kitchen' above!