NCT Dream's Jeno and Jaemin are switching gears into warm, smiley boyfriend mode in their newest comeback teaser images!

Contrary to their more mysterious teaser images in black suits from earlier this week, the NCT Dream members are dressed in comfy denims, smiling toward the camera or interacting with everyday props.

Which set of teasers do you prefer better? NCT Dream's comeback with their 3rd mini album 'We Boom' will be this July 26 at 6 PM KST!