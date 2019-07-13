Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Tei reveals his intense obsession with shrimp burgers

Singer Tei revealed his intense obsession with shrimp burgers.

On the July 12th installment of 'Entertainment Weekly', Tei, Jung Jun Ha, and Kahi appeared as guests to support their upcoming musical 'City of Angels'. Jung Jun Ha expressed, "In the past, I didn't really have anything to my name, so the only thing I had were mukbangs."

Tei added, "During the time shrimp burgers were 900 Won (76 cents), I had 10,000 Won ($8.49 USD). I bought 10 of them and 1 drink. Shrimp burgers melt in your mouth."  

Do you relate to Tei?

Honestly I LOVE shrimp, but no just no lol. I'll pass on shrimp burgers.

