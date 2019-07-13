Sunhwa cheers on her younger brother Han Seung Woo on 'Produce x 101'

Sunhwa cheered on her younger brother Han Seung Woo on 'Produce x 101'.



On July 13, the former SECRET member showed support for her brother Han Seung Woo and labelmate Choi Byung Chan, who are both competing on Mnet's 'Produce x 101'. She shared the below screencaps along with the message, "You did well, younger brother. Both of you, good job. Byung Chan and Seung Woo."



Han Seung Woo ranked in at 4th on the July 12th installment of the competitive reality show, while VICTON's Choi Byung Chan withdrew from the competition due to health issues.



