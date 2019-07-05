Super Junior's Heechul says he wants to get married before turning 40

Heechul shared his thoughts on marriage.

On the upcoming episode of 'My Ugly Duckling', Super Junior's Heechul appeared as the guest MC, receiving love from the mothers on the show for his good looks and humor. During the talks, Heechul surprised everyone on set when he announced that he would ideally like to be married before turning the age of forty.

Following Heechul's announcement, Seo Jang Hoon reacted frankly as a close friend: "I can't imagine Heechul having a child and raising one."

However, Heechul had gone on to reveal the real reason why he wanted to be married before the age of forty. It had to do with a piece of "advice" which MC Shin Dong Yup had given him, in regards to marriage. The MC, who was on set, was put on the spot when Heechul had disclosed such 'off-the-record' talk to the public without warning.

Tune into the episode to find out! This episode of 'My Ugly Duckling' will air on SBS on July 7 at 9:05 PM KST.