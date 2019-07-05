Cosmic Girls' Bona & Dayoung to try out surfing for the first time on 'Battle Trip'

Two members from Cosmic Girls will be on 'Battle Trip'!

On the next episode of the KBS variety program, Cosmic Girls' Bona and Dayoung will go on a summer friendship trip together. Off to Gosung in Gangwon Province, the two girls are expected to show off their fun sides as they swim and learn how to surf for the first time.

Wanting to squeeze in as many outdoor activities as possible, Dayoung first suggested that they "go to the ocean, as if [they] had just turned into fish." Bona, who was always familiar with the waters as someone who has a scuba diving license, agreed wholeheartedly and swiftly mastered the art of surfing.

According to the producers, the two girls had an absolute blast, with two thumbs up in the air throughout the tour. After surfing, the girls also managed to try out motorbikes, then went on a bicycle riding session the next morning.

By the time they were on bicycles, the two admitted that they were completely out of energy and Dayoung playfully shouted, "who suggested that we do this?", as the one to have brought it up in the first place.

To watch the full trip of these two idols, make sure to tune into 'Battle Trip' today on July 6 at 9:15 PM KST!