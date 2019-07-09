SoRi gets lit in red in latest teaser image for 'I AM NOT ALONE'

SoRi has dropped her teaser image for 'I AM NOT ALONE'.



The former CocoSori member is partnering up with rookie producer Folded Dragons (Albert Pan) for her 3rd single 'I AM NOT ALONE'. It's described as a future bass track specifically composed for SoRi by Folded Dragons, who is a longtime fan of hers.



SoRi's 'I AM NOT ALONE' drops on July 10 KST. Stay tuned for updates.