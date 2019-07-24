Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Reporter who broke the 'Burning Sun' story predicts that Yang Hyun Suk will return to YG

A recent prediction made by a reporter regarding Yang Hyun Suk is garnering attention. 

Reporter Kang Kyung Yoon appeared as a guest on the July 24 broadcast of 'Lim Yoon Sun's Blueberry' where the topic of entertainment business was the center. She is now well known for being one of the first reporters to break the 'Burning Sun' scandal. 

Kang stated "YG Entertainment's management structure is like a dictatorship. The fact that they used their power to cover their artists' faults has been the source of their unfavorable circumstances. Even though Yang Hyun Suk is currently booked for soliciting prostitution, he'll probably return to his company."

The panelists also talked about Big Hit Entertainment, citing Bang Si Hyuk's failure with girl group GLAM due to one of the members blackmailing actor Lee Byung Hun. They also discussed how JYP's resurrection after the label's failure with Wonder Girls' attempt to enter the US market was due to the CEO, Jung Wook

Do you think Kang's predictions have merit? 

He never leave his company. Of course he is still the real ceo.

such brave girl...i really like her since its kinda rare seeing a brave girl like this...hope long live for this reporter...stay safe

