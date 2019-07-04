KNK become models for comeback with 'KNK S/S COLLECTION'

KNK will be coming back soon with their 4th album.

The boys will be releasing 'KNK S/S COLLECTION' on the 15th, and they've dropped 3 different teasers: a group teaser, their album cover, and their comeback scheduler. The boys will be releasing their instrumental teaser on the 6th, their tracklist on the 7th, a moving teaser on the 8th, concept photos on the 9th and 10th, an MV teaser on the 11th, the album preview on the 12th, a dance teaser on the 13th, and then come back on the 15th.

Check out the teasers below.





