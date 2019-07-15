Watch one last highlight teaser for Shin Se Kyung x Cha Eun Woo's 'Rookie Historian' ahead of its premiere!

MBC's brand new Wed-Thurs fictional historical romance drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' premieres in just one more day, on July 17 at 8:55 PM KST!

Starring Shin Se Kyung, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Park Ki Woong, Lee Ji Hoon, Park Ji Hyun, and more, 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' tells the story of the Joseon dynasty's first ever female historian, and her romantic tale with the kingdom's problematic, second prince, who poses as an erotic romance novelist under a pen name. Shin Se Kyung plays the role of the female lead Goo Hae Ryung, Cha Eun Woo plays the role of the second prince Lee Rim, Park Ki Woong plays the role of the crown prince and Lee Rim's doting older brother Lee Jin, plus more.





You can catch one last glimpse of the unique characters and stories to come in 'Rookie Historian' with its full-length, highlight teaser, below!