Ham So Won and Jin Hua have a fiery argument about spending habits on 'Flavor of Wife'





Ham So Won and Jin Hua might love each other very much but like all couples, they tend to have their disagreements and taking care of a crying baby while doing so is no help!

On the July 2 broadcast of 'Flavor of Wife,' Ham So Won and Jin Hua got into a fiery argument over Jin Hua's spending habits that got both of them in a tough spot. Ham So Won is worried about how Jin Hua recklessly spends his money while Jin Hua feels trapped by this restriction. In the end, Jin Hua ended up leaving the apartment saying he didn't want to talk anymore while Ham So Won ended up crying.

We hope they work it out! Check out the footage below.