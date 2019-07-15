NCT Dream to perform new single 'Fireflies' in West Virginia

SM has announced that NCT Dream will be performing in West Virginia.

Most K-pop stars will only perform in major cities, but it seems like NCT Dream will be one of the first groups to break that tradition. The boys will be having an opening stage at the 24th World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia for their single "Fireflies" which was done in collaboration with the World Scout Foundation.

The performance will take place on July 23. Although the event is closed, fans are excited to know that their favorite K-pop stars are starting to attend functions in other parts of the US.