Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

Nature's Lu and Aurora are neon beauties in individual teasers for 'I'm So Pretty' comeback

Lu and Aurora are the latest Nature members to have their individual teaser images revealed!

Only a few hours after the release of Loha and Uchae teasers, n.CH Entertainment dropped teasers of Lu and Aurora in a similar tropical evening concept. Despite the dark backdrop, the girls shine in bright neon, both giving the camera strong and charismatic gazes.

Meanwhile, Nature's first mini album 'I'm So Pretty' drops on July 10.

Check out the latest teaser images below, and stay tuned for updates.

