Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

MBC reveals filming date for '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship' Chuseok special

MBC has revealed the filming date for the '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship' Chuseok special.

On July 24, MBC confirmed, "Filming for the Chuseok special of the '2019 ISAC' will be held on August 12 at Goyang Gymnasium. E-sports have also been added as a sporting event this Chuseok special." Following the Lunar New Year special earlier this year, the '2019 ISAC' will head towards the Goyang Gymnasium for the Chuseok holiday in September. 

Stay tuned for updates.  

