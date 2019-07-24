Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
MAMAMOO and Kim Chung Ha confirmed to hold unbelievable special stages at '2019 MGMA'

The upcoming, first ever '2019 M2 x Genie Music Awards' has unveiled even more unbelievable, special stages to come!

Following news of special stages by hot rookies ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, AB6IX, Kim Jae Hwan, VERIVERY, Nature, and BVNDIT, the '2019 MGMA' has now confirmed news of more special stages featuring MAMAMOO and Kim Chung Ha!

First, MAMAMOO will be bringing fans a special, rock version performance of "Gogobebe". In addition, the group plans on wowing audiences with more acoustic and hidden performances, proving their versatility. 

Next, rising soloist Kim Chung Ha will be partnering up with 100 dancers from M2's 'Studio Choom' for her hit song "Gotta Go". 

Can't wait to find out what other awesome stages await at the '2019 MGMA', airing live this August 1 at 7 PM KST!

  1. Kim Chung Ha
  2. MAMAMOO
Girl power! ☺️❤️

" rock version performance of "Gogobebe" "
